Techmediabreaks Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) Secures Recurring Saas Agreement With Israeli Fashion Retailer B-Good

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Shelfie-Tech Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) announced that its subsidiary, Aspect Information Systems Ltd., has entered into an ongoing software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) agreement with B-Good, an existing customer and Israeli fashion retail chain, for its newly launched artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered retail software platform. The platform is designed to provide retailers with improved insights into inventory, customer needs and pricing decisions, supporting greater operational efficiency and an enhanced shopping experience.

The agreement represents an expansion of ShelfieTech's existing relationship with B-Good and supports its strategy to increase adoption of its AI-powered platform through a scalable recurring SaaS model. The company plans to leverage established customer relationships, pursue new retail clients and develop additional data intelligence capabilities as part of its longer-term strategy to expand its retail data business.

To view the full press release, visit

About ShelfieTech:

ShelfieTech is a technology company focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets.

Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech's technological solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system which uses its self developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHLFF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.