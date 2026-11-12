Techmediabreaks Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB) Establishes First U.S. Manufacturing Operations In Arizona To Expand Cybersecure Datalink Production

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, announced that it has engaged a U.S.-based contract manufacturer to establish its first domestic manufacturing operations in Phoenix, Arizona. The expansion is part of the company's strategy to increase and onshore production of its proprietary cybersecure datalink products, with initial U.S.-manufactured products expected by the end of 2026. The initiative is designed to meet growing customer demand, reduce delivery lead times and strengthen supply chain resilience.

The expansion builds on Mobilicom's presence in the U.S. defense market, including the integration of its technologies into a Tier-1 drone platform selected for a U.S. Department of War Program of Record. Its National Defense Authorization Act (“NDAA”)-compliant solutions have also been included in the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) initial Trusted Drones exemptions and the Department of War Blue UAS Framework. The company expects its domestic manufacturing capabilities to support larger-scale deployments and additional market opportunities in 2027 and beyond.

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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