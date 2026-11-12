Defensenewsbreaks Zenatech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) Subsidiary Signs MOU With Rattler Medical To Develop Drone-Based Battlefield Blood Delivery System

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA)a technology solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered drones, Drone as a Service (“DaaS”), enterprise software and quantum computing, announced that its ZenaDrone subsidiary has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Rattler Medical Inc. to develop and manufacture a drone-based battlefield blood delivery system. The proposed system will combine ZenaDrone's cargo drone capabilities with Rattler Medical's temperature-controlled blood transport containers to deliver blood to military medical personnel more quickly while reducing reliance on ground transportation in combat environments.

Under the agreement, the companies plan to develop and test a flying prototype within two to three months, evaluating delivery methods that include aerial release and landing-based deployment. ZenaDrone is targeting a demonstration at a U.S. military facility in summer 2027. The initiative expands ZenaTech's defense portfolio into battlefield medical logistics, with the companies seeking to improve blood resupply capabilities and reduce risks associated with transporting medical supplies through contested areas.

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About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

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