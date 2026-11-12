Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTFD) Targets Initial Semiconductor Inspection Equipment Shipments, Potential $9 Million Revenue Opportunity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTFD), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced that its TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (“TAMI”) subsidiary expects to begin shipping wafer automated optical inspection (“AOI”) equipment during the coming week, marking the start of commercial fulfillment following its October 2026 acquisition of related technology and intellectual property from Taiwan-based Jun Long Machine Industrial Co. Ltd. The company is targeting fulfillment of approximately 80 equipment units by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2027, representing a potential revenue opportunity exceeding NT$280 million, or approximately $9 million. The estimate is subject to accepted purchase orders, successful fulfillment and applicable revenue recognition requirements.

To support production, TAMI plans to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Taiwan and an approximately 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for equipment assembly, testing and supply chain operations. Management expects the subsidiary to be formed and the facility ready for initial occupancy within 30 days, subject to regulatory and operational requirements. The expansion is intended to support semiconductor inspection applications associated with advanced packaging, artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing, while providing additional manufacturing capacity for potential future orders.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTFD are available in the company's newsroom at D

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.