Reports Show Chinese University Bought Nvidia H200 Chips Despite Export Ban

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) According to a news report by Reuters, Chinese entities specifically banned from accessing advanced AI technology from the U.S. due to their links to the Chinese defense industrial complex could still be accessing these technologies. Last month, one university on this restricted list bought a pair of H200 chips made by Nvidia.

Technology firms like Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) with major operations in the AI industry will be monitoring developments around AI chip sales to banned Chinese entities, Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and how...

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