Musk Announces Smaller Battery, Greater Range For Tesla Cybercab

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Running a fleet of self-driving taxis requires more than just reliable vehicles. Companies must also consider electricity costs, maintenance and how long each vehicle can remain on the road. Tesla appears to be addressing some of these challenges with a planned upgrade to its Cybercab, which could make the autonomous vehicle cheaper and more efficient to operate.

For companies like QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE: QS) that are working to bring to market superior battery chemistries, the move taken by Tesla to opt for smaller batteries highlights how battery size is becoming a key feature in electric vehicles, and they...

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