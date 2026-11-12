CERDS Report Says China's Clean Energy System Tops The Globe

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A recent report from the China Enterprise Reform & Development Society (CERDS) has revealed that China now hosts the largest clean energy system in the world. After spending over 2 decades as the world's largest polluter, China turned it around with major policy support and substantial investments in renewable energy and green tech. The result is a monopoly in green energy and technology production and adoption.

The U.S. has an extremely long way to go before it catches up with China, let alone surpass it. For-profit enterprises like American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) are working as best they can to increase clean energy capacity in the country, but in the absence of...

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