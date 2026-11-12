Preclinical Study Suggests New Therapy Could Wipe Out Brain Tumors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) UC San Francisco-based scientists have developed a new immunotherapy that was successful in wiping out all tumor cells inside the brains of the mice that were treated with this intervention. The success of this preclinical study has encouraged the researchers to expedite their plans to test the treatment in human subjects.

The team was so encouraged by their findings that they are working to start human trials soon, with April 2027 as a possible start date for clinical trials. The fight against cancer is an all-hands-on-deck undertaking, so other companies like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) engaged in R&D programs geared at...

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