Biomednewsbreaks Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Releases Whitepaper On Non-Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease And Diagnostic Gaps

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cardio Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ: CDIO), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, announced the release of a whitepaper examining diagnostic challenges associated with non-obstructive coronary artery disease (“NOCAD”), a condition in which patients experience symptoms of coronary disease without significant blockages in major coronary arteries. The report focuses on limitations of invasive coronary angiography, which evaluates coronary anatomy rather than function, and highlights ischemia with no obstructive coronary arteries (“INOCA”), a condition affecting an estimated 3 million to 4 million Americans. It also outlines clinical approaches to identifying patients earlier, including the potential role of epigenetics-based testing in primary care.

The whitepaper examines NOCAD subgroups, diagnostic pathways and opportunities to improve detection of coronary disease that may not be identified through conventional angiography. Cardio Diagnostics also highlighted its ongoing efforts to build clinical evidence supporting PrecisionCHD, its AI- and epigenetics-based blood test designed to aid in diagnosing coronary heart disease, including its potential application in identifying patients with INOCA whose symptoms remain unexplained by traditional testing.

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About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CDIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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