Silver Shrugs Off Strong US Jobs Report

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silver prices remained relatively stable despite stronger-than-anticipated U.S. employment data that sent gold sharply lower, highlighting the differences in how the two precious metals respond to economic developments. According to recently released figures, U.S. nonfarm payrolls ticked up by over 160,000 this past month, significantly exceeding economists' expectations.

Although short-term price movements may change with economic data, silver's relative strength highlights how industrial demand can influence its performance independently of gold. Entities like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) are banking on the growing...

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