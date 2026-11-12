Miningnewsbreaks Why Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Metalsource Mining Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Metalsource Mining (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is advancing its historic Silver Hill precious and base metals project in Davidson County, North Carolina, using modern exploration technologies to investigate the potential scale of a polymetallic mineral system first discovered in 1838. Recent drilling has returned high-grade gold and silver-equivalent results, including 48.04 g/t gold equivalent over 12.62 meters and 1,156 g/t silver equivalent over 6.28 meters. The company is combining historical geological data, geophysical surveys and ongoing drilling to explore an approximately 2.4-kilometer prospective trend extending beyond the historic mine. With two drills operating, Metalsource is pursuing additional exploration along strike and at depth, including significant stepouts, while testing new targets. The approximately 1,300-acre private-land position also offers existing road access, power and water, and contains silver, copper, lead and zinc, all included on the U.S. critical minerals list. With publicly reported ownership of approximately 16.7%–16.8% by resource investor Eric Sprott, Metalsource is positioning Silver Hill as a domestic precious and critical minerals exploration opportunity with nearly 200 years of mining history and considerable exploration potential.

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Metalsource Mining Inc.

MetalSource Mining is advancing the Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot projects in North Carolina, complemented by Botswana assets that provide diversification and growth optionality. For more information, visit the company's website at .

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