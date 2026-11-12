As NATO Accelerates Quantum Technology Adoption, Superq Demonstrates Hybrid Computing In Live Defence Exercise

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

Governments and defence organizations worldwide are accelerating investment in quantum technologies, with growing emphasis on moving capabilities from research environments into practical applications. NATO's newly released Quantum Technology Roadmap highlights the strategic importance of integrating quantum computing, communications and sensing into allied defence capabilities. SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. recently achieved 100% of its primary evaluation targets during a live U.S. military exercise, demonstrating the operational potential of its Super Edge(TM) hybrid quantum-classical optimization platform.

Intelligence technologies are becoming a strategic priority for governments, businesses and defence organizations around the world. What was once largely confined to academic research and experimental development is attracting billions of dollars in investment as countries look to establish technological advantages and industries explore new approaches to increasingly complex computational challenges.

One company pursuing this objective is SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF), which is developing a full-stack quantum computing ecosystem centered on hybrid quantum-classical computing operating systems and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTQF are available in the company's newsroom at

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