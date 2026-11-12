Networknewsbreaks Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Leverages Vertically Integrated Business Model To Drive Growth And Profitability

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTCQB: ETST) is leveraging its diversified conglomerate business model to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform while expanding its presence across real estate, asset management and consumer products. Its healthcare operations combine compounding pharmacies, telemedicine, clinical support and direct-to-patient fulfillment, supported by internal technology, proprietary physician networks and owned real estate. The company's acquisition of Zoolzy LLC, a wholesale distributor of active pharmaceutical ingredients and FDA-approved prescription products, further strengthens supply chain control and provides its pharmacies with access to competitively priced ingredients. By bringing more operational functions in-house and leveraging the capabilities of its subsidiaries, Earth Science Tech aims to capture margins otherwise paid to outside providers while reducing exposure to individual sector risks. The strategy is reflected in its fiscal first-quarter 2026 results, with net income increasing 57% year over year and net cash provided by operating activities rising 108%, while all key operating subsidiaries remained profitable.

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About Earth Science Tech Inc.

Earth Science Tech operates as a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. The company's principal operating strategy is to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. The company's healthcare operations are supported by investments in real estate and asset management activities and a consumer products business.

The core of the company's value proposition is the seamless integration of patient care, from consultation to fulfillment. This is achieved through the synergy of specialized subsidiaries.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

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