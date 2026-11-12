Turkish Airlines Launches Istanbul-Chengdu Flights, Its Fourth Route To Mainland China Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Turkish Airlines launched scheduled flights between Istanbul and Chengdu on 11 November, making the western Chinese city its fourth destination in mainland China after Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The airline will operate three flights a week to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Flight TK226 leaves Istanbul Airport on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 02:05, arriving in Chengdu at 15:40 local time. The return flight, TK227, departs Chengdu on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 00:45, landing in Istanbul at 05:55.

To mark the launch, the airline is offering fares from $540 between Istanbul and Chengdu.

A western China hub

Chengdu, home to more than 21mn people, is a centre for trade, logistics and finance, and hosts multinational companies in electronics, carmaking, aviation, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Recognised by UNESCO as a City of Gastronomy, it draws millions of visitors a year with its Sichuan cuisine and its giant panda breeding and research base.

Murat Şeker, chairman of the board and executive committee of Turkish Airlines, said China held a strategically important position among the airline's key markets.“We believe this new route will contribute to the continued growth of commercial, cultural and tourism ties between Türkiye and China,” he said.

Turkish Airlines, a member of the Star Alliance, operates a fleet of 571 passenger and cargo aircraft serving 359 destinations in 133 countries, according to the company.