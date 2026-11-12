VOO And VTI Hold About A Third In 10 Stocks: Concentration And Overlap Across 1,366 US Equity Etfs
|Top-10 share
|Value
|Typical US equity ETF
|35%
|Holdings the typical fund needs to reach half its weight
|20
|Share of the typical fund's holdings that carry half its weight
|19%
|Funds with more than half their weight in the top ten
|311
|Funds with less than 20% in the top ten
|323
|MSOS (most concentrated)
|100%
|RSP, GSEW, SCHA
|3%
|VOO (504 holdings)
|37%
|VTI (3,432 holdings)
|33%
Stack a few funds together and a second issue appears: they often own the same companies. We measure overlap in both directions, how much of fund A's weight sits in companies fund B also holds, and the reverse. The two figures part ways when funds differ in breadth or weighting, and the gap between them carries the finding.
Across all possible fund pairs, 590 are more than 90% identical by weight.
The best-known pairs show the pattern. VOO and VTI share 502 holdings, and more than 99% of VOO already sits inside VTI. QQQ is 93% inside VOO, so adding it to an S&P 500 core mostly raises the weight of names the core already holds.
Labels can mislead the other way too. SCHD and VIG are both US dividend funds, yet 58% of SCHD sits inside VIG and only 15% of VIG inside SCHD. VTV and VUG, Vanguard's value and growth funds, share 2% of their weight.
Overlap by weight, 10 November 2026. Across all possible fund pairs, 590 are more than 90% identical and 73 more than 99%. Source: ETF Copilot.
|Pair
|First fund inside second
|Second fund inside first
|Shared weight
|VOO and VTI
|over 99%
|89%
|89%
|QQQ and VOO
|93%
|52%
|52%
|SCHD and VIG
|58%
|15%
|15%
|VTV and VUG
|2%
|2%
|2%
A three- or four-fund lineup can therefore carry far less independent exposure than its line count suggests. The SEC's investor education site makes the same point:“even if you hold several mutual funds or ETFs and think you are diversified, you should check the top holdings of the funds to make sure they are different and provide the diversification you are seeking.”The common thread is the Mag 7
Mega-cap technology runs through both measures. Of the funds we track, 453 hold at least one Magnificent 7, or Mag 7, stock, and their average Mag 7 weight is 20%.
The exposure reaches well past growth funds. Options-income (covered-call) funds average 22% Mag 7, close to the 24% of US total-market funds. An investor who adds a covered-call fund for income next to a total-market core may be adding weight to the same Mag 7 companies.
Mag 7 exposure across 1,366 US equity ETFs, 10 November 2026. Source: ETF Copilot.
|Mag 7 weight
|Value
|MGK (highest)
|58%
|US large-cap growth funds, average
|34%
|VOO
|33%
|US total-market funds, average
|24%
|Options-income (covered-call) funds, average
|22%
|All 453 funds holding any Mag 7 stock, average
|20%
|Funds more than 25% Mag 7
|171
|Funds more than 40% Mag 7
|41
Concentration is a property of a fund, and S&P DJI's own historical work describes“a nuanced relationship between concentration and market performance.” What the numbers support is measuring a lineup before labeling it diversified:Read top-10 share alongside holdings count. A 3,000-stock fund and a 500-stock fund can sit within a few points of each other. Read overlap in both directions. A single overlap percentage hides the case where one fund sits almost entirely inside another. Look through to common exposures. Add up Mag 7 or sector weight across every fund in the portfolio, including income and factor sleeves. Re-check on a schedule. Concentration drifts with prices, so a lineup balanced a year ago can look different today.
The daily holdings files that Rule 6c-11 requires make all four checks possible from public data, posted every morning before the open. The work is reading them across the whole lineup at once, because that is where the client's money sits.
Figures are computed by ETF Copilot from each fund's full published holdings, rebuilt nightly. The full top-10 distribution and the most and least concentrated funds are on the ETF Copilot concentration page.
Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, In the Shadows of Giants (Tim Edwards and Nick Didio, 13 May 2026); SEC Rule 6c-11; Investor, Asset Allocation and Diversification.
Written by the ETF Copilot research team. Data as of 10 November 2026. ETF Copilot has no business relationship with, and receives no compensation from, the issuers of the funds mentioned. Managers of ETF Copilot may or may not hold positions in the funds mentioned. Not investment advice.
About the author
The ETF Copilot Research Team publishes independent data on US-listed equity ETFs. It computes holdings overlap, look-through concentration and valuation against each fund's own history from each fund's published holdings, rebuilt nightly across 1,366 funds, and publishes the results as free reference pages with a citation line on each. ETF Copilot does not manage money or give investment advice. etf-copilot
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