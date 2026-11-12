Mekdam Holding, MEEZA And Quandela Sign Mou To Accelerate Quantum Computing Deployment Across Gulf

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mekdam Holding, MEEZA and Quandela announced on Thursday the signing of a strategic partnership at MWC26 Doha, uniting Europe's leading photonic quantum computing company with two of Qatar's foremost technology and digital infrastructure providers.

The partnership builds on the memorandum of understanding signed by Quandela and Mekdam at the Vision Golfe forum in Paris in June, under which the parties committed to explore and deploy quantum computing solutions for Gulf markets and to establish a Quandela–Mekdam Quantum Center of Excellence in Doha to serve the wider Gulf markets.

Thursday's agreement extends thise framework to bring MEEZA, Qatar's leading managed IT services and data centre provider, into the alliance, connecting quantum capability with sovereign data centre infrastructure, cloud services and managed IT operations in Qatar.

The collaboration will target use cases across the Gulf's priority sectors - including energy, government, healthcare, finance and education - through work programmes in Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing (FTQC) and Quantum Machine Learning (QML), alongside local skills development, training and certification initiatives aimed at building a quantum-ready regional workforce. The partnership supports the digital transformation goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the broader national strategies of the region.

"This partnership marks a defining step in Mekdam's journey into one of the most strategically important technologies of the coming decade. Together with Quandela and MEEZA, we are positioning Qatar among the first nations in the region to deploy real quantum computing capability, delivering high-value use cases for the Gulf's key sectors and building a strong local skills ecosystem that will serve Qatar for generations," said Bara Sami, Group General Manager, Mekdam Holding.

Moshing Nasser al-Ghaithani, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MEEZA, said, "At MEEZA, our mission has always been to provide the trusted digital infrastructure that powers Qatar's transformation. Hosting the region's quantum future on sovereign, secure, world-class data centre and managed services capability is a natural next step."

Niccolo Somaschi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Quandela, said, " The Gulf is moving faster than almost anywhere in the world from quantum ambition to quantum deployment.

With Mekdam's regional leadership and MEEZA's exceptional infrastructure and managed services footprint, we have the right partners to deliver our photonic quantum technology on the ground in Qatar - from cloud access to on-premises deployment - and to develop the talent and use cases that will define the region's quantum advantage."

Mekdam Holding Meeza Quandela MWC26 Doha