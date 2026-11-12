HH The Amir, UK Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments In Phone Call
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Thursday from the UK Prime Minister.
The phone call also covered regional developments and ways to enhance joint coordination in support of diplomatic efforts to bridge differences and advance negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement among all concerned parties- an agreement that would achieve security and stability in the region while ensuring freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies.
The UK Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the State of Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve the crisis and de-escalate regional tensions.
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