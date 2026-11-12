New Program Helps Louisiana Social Workers Advance Toward Clinical Licensure

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Louisiana Public Health Institute

For many social workers, earning a Master of Social Work (MSW) is only the beginning. The path from graduation to becoming a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who can provide the full range of therapeutic services can include exams, fees, years of supervision and supervision requirements, paperwork, and other costs that can make an already demanding process even harder to navigate. It's estimated that this has left more than 4,000 MSWs in Louisiana unlicensed during a time when mental health clinicians are needed more than ever.

The Louisiana Public Health Institute, in partnership with the National Mental Health Corps and with generous grant funding from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, an independent charitable organization, is helping facilitate the pathway to licensure through the Louisiana Behavioral Health Workforce Catalyst, a free program that supports Louisiana social workers as they move from MSW graduation through Licensed Master Social Worker licensure, clinical supervision, and testing to become Licensed Clinical Social Workers.

Participants will receive coordinated support throughout the licensure process. The program brings together financial assistance, clinical supervision, exam preparation, and career guidance. The Workforce Catalyst is designed to expand the pipeline of licensed social workers across the state, strengthening Louisiana's behavioral health workforce to meet the mental health and substance use challenges faced by individuals, families, and communities. The program will leverage telesupervision to ensure that social workers across Louisiana, particularly those working in rural areas, those working with seriously mentally ill individuals, and those from state colleges and universities and HBCUs have the support they need to stay and practice social work in Louisiana.

“Social workers are critical to ensuring the mental health of communities across Louisiana, whether in clinics, hospitals, community-based organizations, or schools. They are often there for people during some of life's hardest moments. We want to make sure they have the necessary support and resources to continue to practice social work and keep growing in their careers,” said Shelina Davis, MSW, MPH, President and CEO of the Louisiana Public Health Institute.

“The path to clinical licensure can be expensive and complicated, and too often those barriers cause people to step away altogether. Workforce Catalyst participants will have the funding and people in their corner supporting them along the way. When we invest in social workers, we also know we are investing in the places that employ them-clinics that need qualified licensed mental health professionals able to meet the needs of thousands of Louisiana residents needing more support,” said Tricia Harrity, CEO of National Mental Health Corps.

“Access to mental health care starts with having enough qualified people to provide it,” said Catharine Grimes, President of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation.“Louisiana has thousands of trained social workers who face significant barriers to clinical licensure. By helping them overcome those barriers, we can strengthen the state's mental health workforce and expand access to care, particularly in rural communities and those that are medically underserved.”

Through the Workforce Catalyst Program, social workers across Louisiana can receive support and resources to work toward clinical licensure, including:

- Financial assistance for eligible participants

- Structured exam preparation and licensure support

- Assistance with licensure applications and exam registration

- Transportation assistance related to examinations

- Free virtual clinical supervision

- Progress tracking and coordinated guidance

- Career and transition planning

Interested social workers can visit lphi/catalyst to learn more and complete the application form.