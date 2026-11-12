Engineering A Career With Impact: How Laura Drudy Is Electrifying The Road Ahead

“A lot of people assume I started in Galway because I'm Irish,” she says with a laugh.“But I've actually spent my whole career in Germany and Spain. It's been an incredible experience to grow in such different environments.”

Laura studied mechanical engineering before earning a master's in electrical engineering - a path sparked by her early interest in sustainability.“In university, I worked on electrification and energy‐efficiency projects. That's where I realized how exciting and important this work could be.”

That curiosity led her to Trane Technologies, where she joined the Center of Excellence for Electrification in Essen, Germany.

Electrification innovation: The power of AxlePower®

One of Laura's earliest projects was also one of the most groundbreaking - AxlePower, an electrification technology that captures energy from a trailer's axle and converts it into power.

“It was completely new for the company,” Laura recalls.“You could tell we were building something that would help customers meet stricter regulations and reduce emissions. It felt good to know we were contributing to real change.”

Her work on AxlePower and other electrification projects directly supports the company's Gigaton Challenge, a sustainability commitment to help customers reduce one gigaton of carbon emissions by 2030. For Laura, connecting her engineering work to a bigger mission makes the job even more meaningful.

"When you see technology you helped design out in the world, reducing emissions and helping cities meet their sustainability goals, it hits you: we're actually making a real difference.”

Growing fast with supportive leaders and big opportunities

After a year and a half in Germany, Laura moved to Barcelona to join the EMEA Program Management Office - a change that opened the door to even bigger opportunities. She quickly found herself leading cross‐functional projects spanning Barcelona, Prague, Bangalore, Minneapolis, Galway and more.

“It was a huge level of trust,” she says.“I had limited experience in project management, but people here really encouraged me to follow my interests and grow. That support helped shape my whole career.”

Along the way, Laura earned her Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification, managed major new product development programs like the E500 and E100/200, and eventually stepped into her current role as an electrical engineering manager. Today, she leads a team of 11 engineers working on software, hardware, telematics and advanced power electronics.

Giving back through STEM and community impact

Laura's passion for purpose doesn't stop at engineering. She also volunteers as a strategic advisor for the EMEA Sustainable Futures Council, supporting employee‐led Purple Teams (employee-led volunteer groups that champion corporate citizenship, community engagement and sustainability in local communities worldwide) across Europe that bring STEM education to young people who might not otherwise have access.

“We work with rural schools and underserved communities to introduce robotics and hands‐on engineering at a really young age,” Laura says.“Seeing kids realize what they're capable of - that's incredibly rewarding.”

She partners with teams in Ireland, Spain, Belgium and the Czech Republic to build programs that inspire the next generation of innovators. One initiative she's especially proud of is the company's scholarship program for young women in STEM.“We recently awarded three scholarships in Barcelona,” she says.“Being there in person and seeing how much it meant to them was such a special moment.”

For Laura, this work is a natural extension of what energizes her professionally.“We're not just advancing technology,” she says.“We're helping open doors for the next generation. That feels meaningful.”

A career with purpose and possibility

Whether she's innovating in electrification, solving complex engineering challenges or supporting STEM opportunities for young people, Laura embodies Trane Technologies' mission to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world.

“Every day brings something new,” she says.“And every challenge is a chance to make a real impact - for our customers, for the planet and for the people who will come after us.”

Ready to make an impact? Explore careers at Trane Technologies.