Harvesting Returns: Charting The Course For Regenerative Food Investing

MENAFN - 3BL) By Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural Marketing

Capital is actively seeking fertile ground. As conventional food supply chains face mounting vulnerabilities-from climate volatility to soaring input costs and fractured logistics-investing in regenerative agriculture has evolved from a niche environmental pursuit into a compelling, scalable asset class. But moving money into this sector requires bridging a historical divide between Wall Street and the farm gate.

“Our goal always has been and continues to be to shine a light on the opportunity to use capital to advance healthy and resilient food systems and agriculture systems,” said Sarah Day Levesque, founder, Managing Director, and producer of the 2026 Regenerative Food Systems Investment (RFSI) Forum.“It has evolved to help do some of the translation and coordination across the space so that the right capital finds the right projects and allocations.”

Held October 7–8 in Denver, the 2026 RFSI Forum gathered more than 400 decision-makers spanning finance, private equity, farming, technology and food brands. The event served as a critical nexus for exploring how to effectively deploy capital across agriculture, natural capital, agtech, and real estate. Through complex discussions on farm financing, infrastructure gaps, technological innovation and alternative lending, the forum delivered a clear message to the impact investment sector: regenerative agriculture remains underinvested, but the mechanisms to de-risk and scale these investments may finally be coming of age.

Read Steve's full article and watch his interview with Sarah Day Levesque here -

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