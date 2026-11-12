Keybank And Pitt Athletics Team Up To Launch Reading In The Classroom Initiative

MENAFN - 3BL) PITTSBURGH, November 12, 2026 /3BL/ - KeyBank, Pitt Athletics, and its multimedia rights partner JMI Sports have launched“Reading in the Classroom with Pitt Athletics,” a new community engagement program designed to inspire students through reading, mentorship, and personal connection. Throughout the 2026-27 academic year, Pitt Athletics student-athletes and local KeyBank leaders will visit one elementary school in the Greater Pittsburgh area each month to read with students and encourage a love of learning.

During each visit, students will receive a co-branded bookmark, drawstring bag and copies of an age-appropriate book.

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“We're so proud to partner with Pitt Athletics and JMI Sports to bring the community together around something as important as reading,” said Patty Jurca, KeyBank Chief Brand Officer.“This program gives students the opportunity to connect with role models from their own community while building excitement and confidence around reading. Seeing the joy these visits bring to students makes this partnership especially meaningful.”

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Reading in the Classroom with Pitt Athletics is an extension of KeyBank's ongoing partnership with Pitt Athletics, which was developed last year through JMI Sports' local team, Pitt Sports Marketing. The comprehensive partnership also includes Presenting Partner status of the 2026 Pitt Women's Volleyball team, as well as brand activations across Men's and Women's Basketball.

"KeyBank has been a valuable partner for Pitt Athletics, and we are excited to launch the Reading in the Classroom initiative," said Kyle Bruce, Pitt Athletics Chief Commercial Officer. "It's important for our student-athletes to connect with our community and have an impact on students. Reading is one of the simplest ways to make a difference in a child's life, and our student-athletes take that responsibility seriously. We're grateful to KeyBank and JMI Sports for helping us bring this program to schools across the region."

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ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $193 billion at September 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT PITT ATHLETICS

The University of Pittsburgh Department of Athletics sponsors 19 varsity sports and is a proud member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Committed to excellence in competition, academics and community, Pitt Athletics develops student-athletes who compete at the highest level while preparing them for success beyond sport. For more information, visit pittsburghpanthers.

ABOUT JMI SPORTS

JMI Sports is a leading media rights and venue development company that provides management of collegiate multimedia rights, sponsorship sales agency representation, and project management expertise for the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities. The company serves to maximize each client's economic potential through customized initiatives, from marketing and branding solutions to facility design strategies.

JMI Sports' signature collegiate multimedia rights partnerships include the University of Kentucky, UCLA, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, Columbia University, San Diego State University, University of California at San Diego, University of San Diego, and joint-venture properties at the University of Georgia (with Learfield) and University of Notre Dame (with Legends). JMI Sports also represents multimedia rights for several conferences, including the Ivy League, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference, the Patriot League, and the Atlantic 10, and serves as third-party sales representation for premier sports properties, venues, and events including Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, the Rose Bowl, the Penn Relays, and USA Volleyball.

JMI Sports was founded in 2006 by CEO Erik Judson and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres. To learn more, please visit .