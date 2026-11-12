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Bomb Alert Reported At Calais Train Station In France


Date: 2026-11-12 02:03:18

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Paris, France: A bomb alert has been reported at the Calais-Frethun railway station in France, and security checks are underway to determine if the threat is credible, media reported Thursday, citing local authority.

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