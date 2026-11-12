Indonesian Vice President Submits Resignation Following Diploma Controversy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Jakata, Indonesia: The Indonesian vice president resigned Thursday amid a scandal relating to his high school diploma.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 39, submitted his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto and to parliament, the speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly told reporters.

There had been repeated calls for Gibran to step down following a Supreme Court ruling last month to annul his high school qualification, obtained abroad.

Speaker Ahmad Muzani said Gibran met the leaders of parliament Thursday "to submit his letter of resignation from his position as vice president of the Republic of Indonesia".

Gibran told them he had submitted the same letter to Prabowo.

Indonesia's vice president does not have many constitutionally defined powers apart from acting as the president's representative at official events and taking over if his boss is incapacitated.

Indonesia's currency, the rupiah, fell to a record low to the dollar amid the speculation preceding Gibran's departure, while the Indonesia Stock Exchange rose 2.2 percent.