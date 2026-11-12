Qatar's Al Qattan Elected Asian Bowling Federation Vice President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Bowling Federation President Abdullah Sultan Al Qattan was elected unopposed as Asian Bowling Federation Vice President for West Asia at the continental body's General Assembly in Doha on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by President of the International, Asian and Kuwait Bowling Federations Sheikh Talal Mohammed Al Sabah, was held on the sidelines of the 28th Asian Men's and Women's Bowling Championships, which open Friday.

The assembly reconstituted the federation's Executive Board and named hosts for upcoming continental championships. Bandar Mubarak Al Shafi stepped down from the board but retained his position as chairman of the Technical Committee.

Al Qattan thanked the members for their confidence, saying the election reflected Qatar's role in developing the sport and hosting major Asian championships.

Team managers also met Thursday to review technical arrangements and competition rules. The tournament features 168 bowlers from 18 countries: 108 men and 60 women.

All teams have arrived, and unofficial practice began Wednesday. Official practice and the opening ceremony are scheduled for Friday, with competition starting Saturday with the women's singles, followed by the men's singles.

Qatar's team comprises Jassim Mohammed Al Muraikhi, Mohammed Hamad Al Muraikhi, Bader Khalid Al Sada, Talal Ali Al Marri, Musaed Mohammed Al Muraikhi and Abdullah Mohammed Al Dosari.

The team is coached by Argentine Pedro Luis Mirani, assisted by Khalifa Ali Al Kubaisi.