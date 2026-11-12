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Qatar Win Team Lance Silver At Tent Pegging World Cup


Date: 2026-11-12 02:03:18

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar claimed the silver medal in the team lance event on the opening day of the 2026-2027 Tent Pegging World Cup in Aqaba, Jordan, yesterday.

Hosts Jordan took gold, with Saudi Arabia finishing third to secure bronze in the competition, which features leading international teams.

Qatar's riders Faisal Saad Al-Hajri, Ghanem Hadaf Al-Qahtani, Ibrahim Jassim Al-Hammadi, Nasser Hamad Al-Hajri and Abdullah Faleh Al-Hajri combined to finish second in the event.

The team is coached by Ali Saleh Al-Baloushi, with Khalifa Faraj Al-Suwaidi serving as manager.

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The Peninsula

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