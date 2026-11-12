Transport Ministry Introduces Nine New Metrolink Routes In 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport has introduced nine new Metrolink feeder routes this year, in collaboration with public transport operators, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and make travelling across Qatar more convenient.

In a social media post, the Ministry stated that the new routes will serve several key Doha Metro stations including Lusail, Al Sudan, Sports City, Al Waab, Al Qassar and Msheireb.

The routes are designed to provide wider access to the metro network and improve connections between different modes of public transportation.

According to the Ministry, the expansion will increase public transport network capacity, enhance service efficiency and provide more accessible, integrated and sustainable mobility options.

The initiative also supports Qatar's wider efforts to encourage greater use of mass transit, ease traffic congestion and reduce harmful carbon emissions.