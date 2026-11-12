Amir, UK Prime Minister Discuss Regional Developments, Diplomatic Efforts In Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received a telephone call today from UK Prime Minister HE Andy Burnham.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed the friendship and cooperation between their countries and discussed ways to strengthen and develop their strategic partnership across various fields, serving the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

The call also addressed developments in the region and ways to enhance joint coordination in support of diplomatic efforts aimed at bridging differences and advancing negotiations towards a comprehensive agreement among all parties concerned, ensuring regional security and stability, freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies.

The British Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve the crisis and reduce regional tensions.