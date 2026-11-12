Qatar, Philippines Sign Mou To Enhance Air Traffic Rights

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Republic of the Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance air traffic rights between the two countries and expand cooperation in this vital sector.

The MoU provides for an increase in flights operated by the designated airlines of both countries to 28 passenger flights per week in each direction between Doha and Manila, along with an increase in air cargo capacity.The MoU was signed by Mohamed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA, on behalf of Qatar, and Carmelo L. Arcilla, Executive Director of the Civil Aeronautics Board of the Philippines, on behalf of the Philippines.

This agreement creates new opportunities for cooperation in air transport, supporting economic and investment activities and trade in both countries. It also helps expand travel options between the two countries and via Doha to other destinations.This step aligns with Qatar Civil Aviation Authority's strategy and forms part of its efforts to develop air traffic rights with its international partners and strengthen cooperation in line with developments in the aviation sector, supporting its growth.