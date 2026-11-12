Moi Reminds Campers To Stay 500 Metres Away From Oil And Gas Facilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI), through its General Directorate of Industrial Security, has urged visitors to desert and marine areas, as well as campers, to maintain the required safety distances from oil and gas facilities and their transmission and distribution pipelines.

The Ministry specified a minimum distance of 500 metres from oil and gas transmission and distribution pipelines and their associated stations.

In a post shared Thursday on its official X account, the Ministry also urged the public to follow safety instructions and keep warning signs to protect themselves and vital facilities.