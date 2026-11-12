Qatar Participates In 22Nd Meeting Of GCC Civil Aviation Executive Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), participated today in the 22nd meeting of the Civil Aviation Executive Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held via video conference.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA.

The meeting discussed mechanisms to strengthen cooperation among GCC civil aviation authorities, particularly in the areas of aviation safety and air navigation, with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of the civil aviation system across GCC countries.

In his address during the meeting, Al Hajri commended the progress achieved by GCC countries in the civil aviation sector and their established regional and international standing, through the development of an advanced aviation system supported by modern infrastructure and high operational efficiency, which has strengthened the region's position in regional and international air connectivity and contributed to economic development.

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation amid the exceptional circumstances facing the air transport sector, stating: "In light of the current situation, there is a growing need to strengthen coordination mechanisms and enhance crisis management readiness, in order to support the sector's resilience and maintain confidence in our aviation services and facilities."

He added: "Strengthening logistical integration among GCC countries provides a pathway for developing the aviation sector, strengthening its links with economic and commercial sectors, and enhancing cooperation mechanisms in a way that serves the interests of our countries and improves the efficiency and connectivity of the GCC transport system."