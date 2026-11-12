General Authority Of Customs Launches Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2027-2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Authority of Customs has launched its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy 2027-2030 in the presence of Chairman of the General Authority of Customs HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal and several senior officials from the Authority.

This strategic initiative reflects GAC's commitment to adopting advanced technologies and leveraging Al applications to modernize customs operations and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

In a statement, the Authority said that the strategy aligns GAC's efforts with Qatar's National Al Strategy and The GovAl Program launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

This alignment aims to strengthen integration with national initiatives and programs, facilitate knowledge sharing, and leverage advanced technologies and innovative solutions. The strategy also supports the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's Digital Agenda.

The strategy aims to harness the potential of artificial intelligence to modernize the customs ecosystem, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of decision-making.

These efforts will contribute to delivering smarter and more efficient services, strengthening GAC's ability to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, and reinforcing its role in driving digital transformation and government innovation, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness of Qatar's customs sector.