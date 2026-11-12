Qatar And Greece Hold First Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic took place in Athens on Thursday.

The Qatari side was chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while that of Greece was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Alexandra Papadopoulou.

During the round, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.