Minister Of Justice And Minister Of State For Cabinet Affairs Meets Algeria's Justice Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi met Thursday with Minister of Justice of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Lotfi Boujemaa, on the margin of the meetings of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice, underway in Algeria.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance judicial and legal cooperation between Qatar and Algeria. This includes implementing the memorandum of understanding on legal cooperation signed between the two countries' ministries of justice, exchanging judicial experiences, and leveraging mutual legal expertise in the areas of legal training and professional qualification.

The two ministers also noted the outcomes of the current session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice, as well as the recommendations issued, which will strengthen joint Arab action across various legal and judicial fields.