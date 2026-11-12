Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Nasser Medical Complex In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned an Israeli occupation's attack on the surgical department of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several unarmed civilians, calling it a heinous crime against the Palestinian people and a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's categorical rejection of Israel's continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, including strikes on hospitals and civilian facilities.

It urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility to protect civilians and ensure that those responsible for such atrocities are held accountable.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.