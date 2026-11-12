Qatar Foundation Named Among Forbes Middle East's Best Workplaces For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development has been named among Forbes Middle East's Best Workplaces in the Middle East for 2026, based on an employee survey evaluating top employers in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Qatar Foundation ranked second in Qatar in the regional list, which featured 240 employers across the three countries.

The recognition reflects the Foundation's employee policies and benefits, including flexible working hours, enhanced parental leave policies and comprehensive medical insurance covering autism care, speech therapy and developmental delay treatment.

It also supports employees pursuing further education inside or outside Qatar and offers paid leave for volunteering, encouraging participation in charitable and community initiatives.

Forbes Middle East based its ranking on more than 170,000 employee reviews across 27 sectors, collected between March and July this year, with participants' identities kept confidential.

The survey asked participants to assess their current and former employers, as well as other organizations operating in the same sectors, providing a broader perspective on workplace environments.

The magazine described the list as recognition of organizations that enjoy their employees' trust and recommendations and receive positive evaluations in the labor market.

Commenting on the recognition, Qatar Foundation Chief Operations Officer Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri said being ranked among the country's leading employers was a source of pride and reflected the Foundation's continued efforts to foster a workplace where employees can achieve their professional ambitions and advance their careers, while placing their personal needs, well-being and aspirations at the forefront.

He said the survey results showed that these efforts were widely appreciated by the Foundation's current and former employees.

He also praised their skills and dedication, noting their role in making Qatar Foundation a unique, diverse and vibrant place to work.

Al Hajri added that the Foundation would continue to enhance the employee experience across its entities by listening to staff, drawing on their experiences and engaging constructively with their aspirations.

He stressed that employees' talents and outstanding performance were fundamental to achieving the Foundation's goals.

QatarEnergy topped Forbes Middle East's list of the best workplaces in Qatar, while Sidra Medicine, a Qatar Foundation entity, ranked fourth.