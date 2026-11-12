(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hong Kong The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is issuing a final call for prospective doctoral candidates to apply for the prestigious Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) before applications close on 1 December 2026 at 12:00 noon Hong Kong Time (GMT+8) / 4:00 am UTC.



Final Call: Secure a Fully-Funded PhD at World No.18 CUHK Before 1 December



Through CUHK's enhanced HKPFS Package valued at over USD 232,420+, successful candidates will receive full tuition fee waivers, annual stipends, guaranteed on-campus lodging awards, and conference travel allowances. Ranked 18th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and 10th in Asia in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026, CUHK provides an elite academic launchpad, featuring 20 subjects in the global top 30 and six in the top 10-including Education (#1), Gastroenterology and Hepatology (#2), Nursing (#6), Computer Science (#7), and Arts and Humanities and Artificial Intelligence (both #9).



Navigating the Final Submission

To secure HKPFS funding for the 2027–28 intake, applicants must complete two essential steps:





Initial Application via the Research Grants Council (RGC): Submit an initial application via the RGC electronic portal to obtain an official HKPFS reference number. Candidates are encouraged to designate CUHK as their preferred institution (Choice 1) to ensure priority nomination.

Deadline: 1 December 2026 at 12:00 noon Hong Kong Time (GMT+8) / 4:00 am UTC



Full Application to CUHK: Complete your doctoral application through the CUHK Graduate School postgraduate admission application portal, quoting your assigned HKPFS reference number. Deadline: 1 December 2026 at 11:59 pm Hong Kong Time (GMT+8) / 3:59 pm UTC



Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews, with fellowship results announced between March and April 2027.



Comprehensive Funding Pathways

To nurture global research talent, CUHK provides robust financial support across multiple funding pathways. PhD candidates nominated by CUHK for the HKPFS who are not selected by the RGC will receive admission to CUHK's regular PhD programme with a postgraduate studentship of up to USD 29,400 annually. These candidates are also eligible for the CUHK Vice-Chancellor's PhD Scholarship of up to USD 10,240, subject to satisfactory academic performance.



First-year research postgraduates from Belt and Road countries will also be automatically considered for CUHK nomination to the HKSAR Government's Belt & Road Scholarship, under which awardees may have their full tuition fees covered.



60 Years of Graduate Excellence

Established in 1966 to pioneer research postgraduate training in Hong Kong, the CUHK Graduate School marks its 60th anniversary this year. Situated on Hong Kong's largest and greenest campus, CUHK hosts approximately 240 postgraduate programmes supported by 460+ top 2% global scientists, four State Key Laboratories, and over USD 324 million in annual research funding.



Application Timeline & Key Details

As the admissions cycle for CUHK MPhil and PhD programmes enters its final phase, candidates are encouraged to submit their applications early.



For programme details, scholarship opportunities, eligibility criteria, and application procedures, visit: .