STTGDC India Inaugurates 22 MW Data Centre In Noida As Part Of Approximately 200 MW Planned Across Delhi NCR

MENAFN - NewsVoir), a leading provider of AI-ready colocation data centre services, has inaugurated STTGDC NOI2, adding 22 MW of critical IT load capacity to its Noida campus.

The new facility forms part of approximately 200 MW of planned IT capacity across Delhi NCR, strengthening STTGDC's ability to support hyperscalers, cloud service providers and enterprises as demand grows for scalable, high-performance digital infrastructure.

Developed in line with global standards and purpose-built for mission-critical workloads, STTGDC NOI2 combines resilient power infrastructure, carrier-neutral connectivity, advanced monitoring and comprehensive security. The facility is designed to provide customers with the reliability, flexibility and capacity required to scale increasingly complex cloud, AI and digital workloads.

STTGDC NOI2 has also been selected to host Neysa's AI compute infrastructure expansion, demonstrating the facility's ability to support the power, cooling and operational demands of high-density AI workloads.

Bimal Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer – India, STTGDC, said,“India's continued digital growth and increasing adoption of AI are creating demand for infrastructure that can support larger, more complex and more compute-intensive workloads. STTGDC NOI2 strengthens our capacity in one of the country's most important digital infrastructure markets and reflects our commitment to investing ahead of customer demand. By expanding our Delhi NCR platform, we are giving customers access to resilient, well-connected infrastructure with the scale and operational capabilities they need to grow with confidence. This investment is an important part of our long-term strategy to build the digital infrastructure that will support India's next phase of cloud and AI-led growth.”

Including operational facilities and projects under development, STTGDC India's portfolio comprises 34 data centres across 10 cities, representing more than 613 MW of critical IT load. The inauguration reflects Uttar Pradesh's growing importance within India's digital infrastructure landscape, supported by the state government's efforts to attract technology-led investments and develop an enabling ecosystem for large-scale data centre growth.

The company is advancing its long-term growth strategy through planned investments and agreements with state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to support the development of large-scale data centre infrastructure. The company is also pursuing expansion opportunities in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other strategic markets, extending its ability to provide customers with geographically diversified, high-availability capacity across the country.

About STTGDC

STTGDC is a leading data centre platform enabling the cloud, AI and digital services that power how people live, work and connect. Headquartered in Singapore, the company operates across Asia and Europe, serving major hyperscalers, cloud service providers and enterprises. Built on trust and proven execution, STTGDC combines a global scale with deep local expertise to deliver resilient, scalable and sustainable infrastructure that powers digital growth.

In India, STTGDC has been designing, building and operating data centres for more than two decades, supporting the infrastructure needs of enterprises, cloud providers and public sector organisations. Today, it manages one of the country's largest white space portfolios, with more than 613 MW of critical IT load in 10 cities, across 34 facilities, including operational and under-development data centres. Serving a diverse customer base that includes many Fortune 500 companies, STTGDC delivers the resilience, scale and service quality required for mission-critical workloads.

STTGDC is committed to achieving carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030 and advancing responsible growth through a strong focus on sustainability, safety, ethics, integrity and inclusion.

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