From India To Paris: Unbound Takes Its Men's Self-Care Philosophy To The Global Fashion Stage

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Taking a homegrown idea beyond borders, Unbound, India's performance-led self-care brand for men, made its presence felt at Paris Fashion Week alongside actor Sahil Anand. The association marks an important moment in the brand's journey, bringing its philosophy of freedom, individuality and movement to one of the world's most influential fashion platforms.

Unbound, India's performance-led self-care brand for men, made its presence felt at Paris Fashion Week alongside actor Sahil Anand

Unbound was never envisioned as just another grooming formulation in a tube. It was conceived as an experience men would want to own. Built on the belief that men deserve better-performing products and more intuitive self-care experiences, the brand challenges conventional grooming habits and moves beyond borrowed ideas. Its approach is rooted in creating bold, high-performance formulations that break away from category conventions and redefine how men experience everyday self-care.

The brand's philosophy stems from a larger idea: men should not have to settle for subpar products, complicated routines, or solutions that do not reflect their lifestyles. Through its Zero-Step Self-Care philosophy, Unbound aims to simplify grooming without compromising on efficacy, creating multi-functional solutions that keep pace with modern, active lives.

Its presence at Paris Fashion Week is a natural extension of this philosophy. Unbound was never envisioned as a brand confined to one geography or one way of life. What started in India was always meant to travel further, connecting with active men across the world who are constantly on the move, embrace new experiences, push their limits, and refuse to be defined by boundaries. Being part of the experiences unfolding behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week reflects the global community of dynamic, movement-driven men that Unbound aspires to connect with.

Actor Sahil Anand's association with the brand at Paris Fashion Week further brings this philosophy to life. His presence alongside Unbound reflects the brand's connection with men who lead active, ever-evolving lifestyles, moving seamlessly between different experiences, pursuits and spaces. It reinforces Unbound's belief that grooming and self-care should move with men, complement their individuality and keep pace with the way they live, explore and express themselves.

Reflecting on his association with the brand, actor Sahil Anand said,“What I find interesting about Unbound is that it is not trying to be just another grooming brand. There is a clear thought behind what it stands for – encouraging men to move beyond routines and expectations and find what works for them. I like the idea of a brand that celebrates individuality and doesn't believe in playing by the rules. Bringing that spirit to an international platform like Paris Fashion Week makes the experience even more exciting.”

For Kanika Mittal, co-founder and CEO of Unbound, the brand's presence at Paris Fashion Week represents a larger vision that has been central to its inception. She said,“Unbound was never meant to be a generic formulation in a tube. It was meant to be an experience men would want to own. It was never meant to be an idea imported from somewhere else. It was meant to free men from subpar routines and borrowed ideas. It was never meant to blend in, play safe, or follow the category. It was meant to be bold, disruptive, and unmistakably original. And Unbound was always meant to go places. The Unbound spirit belongs to men everywhere: men who move, push, and refuse to be defined by boundaries. So seeing Unbound behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week feels like a meaningful step forward. It's a chance to bring the work we've been building into a wider fashion conversation and to see how far the journey has taken us.”

Adding to this, Atul Arora, co-founder and COO of Unbound, said,“We have always believed that building a strong men's personal care brand means making it accessible to men wherever they shop and discover new products. At Unbound, our focus is on strengthening our presence across key channels, including Amazon and Myntra, while building meaningful partnerships that help us reach a wider consumer base. These platforms are important growth drivers, enabling us to connect with men across markets and make our products more accessible. Our presence at Paris Fashion Week reflects the larger ambition we have for Unbound: to build an Indian-born brand with a global outlook. As we expand our reach across channels and geographies, we remain focused on creating a brand that resonates with active, modern men everywhere.”

For Unbound, this is more than an international appearance; it reflects the brand's larger ambition to take an Indian-born idea to a global audience. The brand believes that the future of men's self-care lies in moving beyond conventional grooming, embracing performance, innovation, and products that adapt to the way men live.

As Unbound continues to build its identity in India's evolving men's personal care landscape, its vision remains rooted in a simple belief: the unbound spirit has no geographical boundaries. It belongs to men everywhere who choose to move forward, push limits, and create their own definitions of success. Paris is another step in that journey.

About Unbound

Unbound is a performance-led self-care brand for men, built around the philosophy of Zero-Step Self-Care. Designed for modern lifestyles, the brand creates high-efficacy, multi-functional products across skin, hair, and body care that simplify routines without compromising on performance. Built for men in motion, Unbound addresses real everyday stressors such as sweat, sun exposure, pollution, and hard water through solutions that are efficient, intuitive, and effective.

About The Founders

Unbound is founded by Kanika Mittal and Atul Arora, entrepreneurs with deep experience across brand building, consumer businesses, and digital commerce.

Kanika Mittal has held leadership roles across global consumer and digital platforms, including Country Head for Twitter India, Country Manager at Taboola, and Marketing Director at Reebok India. She served as an Independent Board Director at Datamatics and is a bestselling author. Her expertise spans strategy, revenue growth, digital media, and ad tech, bringing a strong consumer- and brand-first lens to Unbound.

Atul Arora brings extensive experience in omnichannel and digital commerce across India and the Middle East. Over the years, he has held senior leadership roles at Reebok, Benetton, Namshi and Landmark Group, where he played a key role in scaling e-commerce businesses across sports, fitness and lifestyle categories. His strength lies in building and scaling consumer-focused businesses.

Together, the founders are building Unbound with the ambition of creating a new category in men's self-care, one rooted in performance, simplicity, and movement. Beyond products, Unbound is envisioned as a culture-first brand that celebrates real moments of men being unbound, from athletes and coaches to entrepreneurs and professionals who embody movement in their everyday lives.