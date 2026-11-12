Under Secretary For Arms Control And International Security Thomas G. Dinanno Advances Security Cooperation With Peru And Colombia

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Thomas G. DiNanno traveled to Peru and Colombia from November 1–7, 2026, advancing U.S. security cooperation with both countries against drug trafficking and narcoterrorism, as well as civil nuclear cooperation with Peru.

The Under Secretary met with Peru's defense minister, vice foreign minister, and vice interior minister to discuss efforts to improve defense and security coordination for combatting foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations in Peru and the region. He announced that the United States provided $20 million in Fiscal Year 2026 Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to build Peru's F-16 aerial refueling capability, extending the range and effectiveness of Peru's fighter fleet. He also announced the United States provided $4.5 million in prior-year FMF for the design phase of the Port of Callao infrastructure program, which he visited to see U.S. support and progress for modernization and port security projects.

In Peru, Under Secretary DiNanno opened the inaugural bilateral Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) workshop, announcing the United States will provide Peru with $1 million in funding under the FIRST program. This funding will enable Peru to utilize tailored U.S. technical assistance and training on nuclear safety, security, nonproliferation, regulatory development, stakeholder engagement, and workforce development to enable potential deployment of small modular reactors or microreactors.

Under Secretary DiNanno also signed a Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (NCMOU) between the United States and Peru with Minister of Energy and Mines Guillermo Shinno. The NCMOU is an important step toward a lasting civil nuclear partnership between the two countries and establishes a framework for deepened cooperation as Peru pursues a domestic program aligned with the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation. As Under Secretary DiNanno stated in his remarks before the NCMOU signing,“By choosing the United States as its civil nuclear partner, Peru gains access to world-leading American technology, decades of proven regulatory and technical expertise, and a long-term partner who will support Peru at every stage from planning to deployment.” In line with President Trump's agenda to advance American nuclear energy, the United States is expanding grant financing under Executive Order 14299 for American nuclear technology pilots, fuel supplies, and project preparation in partner economies of strategic interest.

In Colombia, Under Secretary DiNanno met with Colombian defense and justice ministers, the vice foreign minister, and the National Police director during which he recognized the important counternarcotics and security results that President Abelardo de la Espriella's government has achieved in its first three months. The Under Secretary noted Colombia's success taking narcoterrorist leaders off the battlefield and signing extradition orders, while also supporting Colombia's commitment to significantly increase coca eradication and cocaine interdiction. The Trump Administration looks forward to Colombia continuing to make significant progress in reducing cocaine production and trafficking and dismantling narcoterrorist organizations.

The Under Secretary presided over the delivery of firearms training simulators at the International Police Training School of Colombia (CENOP). This specialized American-made equipment will enable police from Colombia and regional partners to hone skills to take down narcoterrorist networks that threaten American citizens.

Under Secretary DiNanno met with U.S. and Colombian troops participating in the Southern Vanguard exercise, which brings together approximately 800 participants to build readiness and strengthen our shared response to regional threats.