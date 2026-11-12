Assistant Secretary Weiland Delivers New Tools To Counter Narcoterrorism In Ecuador

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) F. Cartwright Weiland traveled to Ecuador November 2–7, 2026, to deepen cooperation against the narcoterrorists and transnational criminal organizations that threaten both our nations. The Assistant Secretary's visit built on the $55 million in INL assistance that Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in Ecuador in September, including $45 million to dismantle narcoterrorist groups and $10 million to combat illegal gold mining, gang recruitment, illicit finance, and maritime drug trafficking.

In Galápagos, Assistant Secretary Weiland transferred a 38-foot interceptor boat to the Ecuadorian Navy. This was the latest of 14 interceptors INL is providing to Ecuador's Navy and National Police to help them intercept drug traffickers, disrupt illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and stop drugs at sea before they reach the United States and harm American communities.

In Quito, Assistant Secretary Weiland and Ecuadorian officials signed an agreement that gives Ecuador's Financial and Economic Analysis Unit (UAFE) access to advanced data analytics technology from U.S. company Palantir. Using this cutting-edge American technology, UAFE will better identify illicit financial networks, support money laundering prosecutions, and cut off narcoterrorists' illicit profits that fund violence and corruption.

To strengthen the National Police's ability to prevent and investigate kidnappings and extortion, Assistant Secretary Weiland and Minister of Interior John Reimberg renewed an agreement signed in 2024. Since then, the Ecuadorian police's anti-kidnapping and anti-extortion unit has worked closely with the U.S. Embassy and Consulate to rescue eight U.S. citizens. Protecting American citizens is one of President Trump's top priorities, and this renewed partnership will help keep Americans in Ecuador safe.

The Assistant Secretary and Ministry of Interior also signed a declaration of intent to combat illicit gold trafficking, a major source of revenue for narcoterrorist groups.