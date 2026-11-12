The USA Pavilion At Specialized Expo 2027 In Belgrade, Serbia, Announces Theme

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

In May 2026, the United States confirmed its participation in Specialized Expo 2027 in Belgrade, Serbia. The theme of Expo 2027 is“Play for Humanity – Sports and Music for All” and asks international participants to highlight sports and music in their pavilions. As is tradition for International Expositions, each pavilion will have its own theme to celebrate its country's unique take on the overall subject.

The USA Pavilion is pleased to announce its theme: “Freedom to Play.” This theme celebrates the liberty that empowers Americans to compete, innovate, and strive for excellence in all arenas, but especially sports and music. Through its exhibits and programming, the USA Pavilion will highlight longstanding U.S. leadership in sports and music. It will offer six exhibits, a live performance stage, and a roadhouse-style restaurant that will give visitors a chance to experience American culture.

Expo 2027 is a historic opportunity for the United States to continue strengthening its partnership with Serbia. Through its participation and the USA Pavilion, the United States will capitalize on Expo 2027 convening opportunities to promote U.S. culture, values, and commercial initiatives.

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