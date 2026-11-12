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Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of United Community Bank


Date: 2026-11-12 02:02:19

(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition against Katilyn M. Robinson
Former employee of United Community Bank, Greenville, South Carolina
Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

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The Federal Reserve

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