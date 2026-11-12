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Federal Reserve Announces Revised Tentative Schedule Of Federal Open Market Committee Meetings In 2027


Date: 2026-11-12 02:02:19

(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a revised tentative schedule of Federal Open Market Committee meetings in 2027.

The Committee plans to meet on the dates listed below to discuss monetary policy and will announce its policy decision as usual on the second day of each meeting, except the October 26-27 meeting. That meeting will be dedicated to the discussion of broad monetary policy strategy issues:

January 26-27 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

March 16-17 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

April 27-28 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

June 8-9 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

July 27-28 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

September 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

October 26-27 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

November 16-17 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

January 25-26, 2028 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

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The Federal Reserve

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