Protium Completes High-Resolution Magnetic Survey To Enhance Targeting At Gabbs Tungsten Project

Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE:GRUV ) (FSE: G07) (“Protium” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a high-resolution unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) magnetic survey at its wholly owned Gabbs Tungsten Project in Nye County, Nevada (the“Project”). The survey represents an important milestone in the Company's ongoing technical evaluation of the Project and has generated a comprehensive geophysical dataset expected to enhance geological interpretation, refine exploration targeting, and support future advancement of the Project.

Survey Highlights

Completed approximately 472 line-kilometres of high-resolution UAV magnetic surveying. Survey flown along 98 east-west oriented flight lines with 50-metre spacing. Acquired 604,762 magnetic measurements across the Project area. Generated Total Magnetic Intensity (“TMI”), Reduced-to-Pole (“RTP”), First Vertical Derivative (“1VD”) and Tilt Derivative (“TDR”) datasets.

Historical Mining Context

The Project encompasses multiple historical tungsten occurrences and historical workings, including the past producing Emma and Ten O'Clock Mines. Historical mining activity indicates the presence of tungsten-bearing mineralization within the district and highlights the prospectivity of the Project area.

Marc Branson, Chief Executive Officer of Protium, commented:

“The completion of this survey marks another important milestone in the advancement of the Gabbs Tungsten Project. The quality of the dataset and the structural features visible in the processed magnetic products provide our technical team with valuable new insight into the geological framework of the property. The survey has highlighted several areas of geological interest that warrant further evaluation, and we are encouraged by the level of structural complexity revealed across the project area. As tungsten continues to gain strategic importance within western critical mineral supply chains, this work strengthens the technical foundation for the continued advancement of Gabbs.”

Preliminary Geological Interpretation

Preliminary review of the magnetic data indicates the presence of several distinct magnetic domains, prominent magnetic gradients, and multiple interpreted structural features extending across the survey area. The Company believes these features may represent lithological contacts, fault structures, and geological boundaries that warrant further investigation.

The TMI and RTP datasets define a broad east-west magnetic corridor across the northern portion of the survey area together with a number of discrete magnetic highs and lows separated by well-developed magnetic gradients. These features suggest a complex geological framework and provide new information regarding the architecture of the Project area.

The 1VD and TDR products further enhance these features and highlight numerous linear structures, interpreted contacts, and structural intersections that may have influenced the emplacement of mineralization within the district. The Company is integrating the magnetic survey results with historical mining records, geological mapping, and field observations to better understand structural controls that may be associated with mineralization at the past producing Emma and Ten O'Clock Mines and elsewhere across the Project.

Magnetic surveys are an indirect exploration method. The features described above are interpretive, are based on a preliminary review of the survey data, and do not on their own indicate the presence, grade or extent of tungsten mineralization. Further work, including geological mapping, sampling and drilling, would be required to test any targets identified.

Figure 1. Survey Line Location Map

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Figure 2. Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI)

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Figure 3. Reduced-to-Pole (RTP)

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Figure 4. First Vertical Derivative (1VD)

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Figure 5. Tilt Derivative (TDR)

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Feyerabend, CPG, a“qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Mr. Feyerabend provides senior exploration geology consulting services to the Company.

Historical information disclaimer: The Company has not independently verified historical production data or other historical information associated with the Emma and Ten O'Clock workings. Historical information should not be relied upon as an indication of current mineral resources or mineral reserves and is relevant only as an indication that mineralization occurs within the district.

About Protium

Protium is a critical minerals exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Gabbs Tungsten Project, which includes the past producing Emma and Ten O'Clock Mines, in Nevada's historic Gabbs Tungsten District, a historically significant tungsten-producing district. The Company is focused on exploring and advancing strategic mineral assets that support growing demand from defense, aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries. In addition to its flagship tungsten project, Protium continues to advance its hydrogen and lithium properties, providing complementary exposure to emerging clean energy and energy storage markets.

“Marc Branson”

Chief Executive Officer

Protium Clean Energy Corp.

[email protected]

604-816-2555

Additional information about the Company is available at .

Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the interpretation and significance of the magnetic survey results and interpreted structural features, the integration of the survey data with historical and field information, the identification and refinement of exploration targets, future exploration and advancement of the Project, and the strategic importance of tungsten. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the preliminary nature of the interpretation of the survey data, the risk that interpreted geophysical features do not correspond to mineralization, the results of further exploration, the availability of financing, the receipt of permits and approvals, changes in tungsten prices and market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Featured Image @ Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Contact

Chief Executive Officer

Marc Branson

Protium Clean Energy Corp.

[email protected]

