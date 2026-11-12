High Roller Technologies Inks Agreement With Prophetx To Expand Event Contracts Offering Through ROLR

Planned integration intends to enable eligible ROLR customers to access ProphetX's sports-focused exchange, supporting broader market choice and additional revenue opportunities

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), an online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ROLR FCM LLC, has entered into a definitive commercial agreement with ProphetX LLC (“ProphetX”) to integrate access to ProphetX's federally regulated prediction markets exchange through a ROLR-branded interface.

Agreement and Integration Highlights

Expanded sports markets: The planned integration is intended to give eligible ROLR customers access to additional sports event contracts on ProphetX, whose markets cover outcomes such as game results, player performance and season-long championships. Participants trade with one another at prices determined by buying and selling activity. ROLR-branded experience: Eligible users would be able to view ProphetX market data, submit orders electronically for execution on ProphetX's exchange, and access and manage their ProphetX trading accounts through a ROLR-branded interface. Regulated exchange infrastructure: ProphetX is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the“CFTC”) as both a designated contract market and a derivatives clearing organization, providing the infrastructure for trading, clearing and settlement. Defined operating responsibilities: ROLR would manage branding, marketing, customer acquisition and interface distribution. ProphetX would maintain customer trading accounts and funds and handle onboarding, identity verification, trade execution, clearing, settlement and market surveillance. Trading would remain subject to ProphetX's rules and eligibility requirements. Revenue participation: ROLR would receive a share of net fees generated by users accessing ProphetX through the ROLR-branded interface, creating an additional potential revenue source. Nonexclusive relationship: The agreement provides flexibility for ROLR to continue expanding its offering through connections to other exchanges, subject to the agreement's terms. Timing and availability: The agreement provides for an effective date six months after ROLR FCM LLC receives registration as a futures commission merchant, unless the parties mutually agree otherwise. ROLR FCM LLC has not yet received such registration, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when it will be obtained. Commercial availability will depend on completion of the integration, operational readiness and satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements. A launch date has not been announced.

Important Information

ROLR FCM LLC is not currently registered as a futures commission merchant with the CFTC or a member of the National Futures Association, and the integration described in this press release will not be made available unless and until all applicable registrations, approvals and conditions have been obtained or satisfied. Access to event contracts will be subject to ProphetX's rules and eligibility requirements and to applicable law, and may not be available to all persons or in all jurisdictions. Trading event contracts involves substantial risk, including the risk of loss of the entire amount committed to a position, and is not suitable for all participants

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About ProphetX

Founded in 2018, ProphetX operates a U.S. prediction markets exchange and clearing organization registered with the CFTC. Built on a sports-focused foundation, its marketplace enables participants to trade event-based contracts at prices determined by market participants. ProphetX also provides infrastructure that enables other consumer platforms to integrate access to its markets. Its capabilities include a request-for-quote mechanism for pricing multi-event combinations. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, the commercial launch and growth of the ROLRTM prediction markets platform, the anticipated integration with ProphetX, the expected effective date and terms of the agreement with ProphetX, the anticipated receipt of futures commission merchant registration by ROLR FCM LLC. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our limited operating history in the prediction markets business; the ability of ROLR FCM LLC to obtain and maintain registration as a futures commission merchant and membership in the National Futures Association, and the timing thereof; the ability of the parties to complete the integration with ProphetX on the anticipated timeline or at all, and the risk that the agreement with ProphetX is terminated, modified or does not produce the anticipated revenue or other benefits; the nonexclusive nature of the agreement with ProphetX and competition from other platforms and exchanges; risks related to platform stability, scalability and technical performance, our ability to attract, convert and retain platform users and to generate revenue from the platform in the anticipated timeline or at all, the effectiveness of and cost of our marketing and customer-acquisition efforts and the performance of our marketing and distribution partners; our reliance on third parties, including Crypto | Derivatives North America, Crypto FCM and mrkts, and the continuation of our guarantee, license and development agreements; our ability to maintain the registration of ROLR US LLC as a guaranteed introducing broker and its membership in the National Futures Association, the evolving regulatory environment applicable to prediction markets and event-based contracts, and general market and economic conditions and such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q/A for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

High Roller Investor Relations

[email protected]

800-460-1039

ProphetX

Jake Benzaquen

Co-Founder & CCO

[email protected]

Featured Image @ High Roller Technologies, Inc.

Contact

Co-Founder & CCO

Jake Benzaquen

ProphetX

[email protected]

