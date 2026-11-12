Vietjet And Satair Sign Strategic Mou To Strengthen Cooperation In Aviation Supply Chain, Supporting Fleet Growth And Network Expansion

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Vietjet and Satair have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation on aircraft materials, maintenance support and aviation logistics as the airline develops its fleet and international network. The proposed work also covers technical training and support for facilities at Long Thanh International Airport.

Exchanged at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen, the agreement builds on an existing Integrated Material Services programme supporting Vietjet's Airbus fleet. Satair is an Airbus Services company.

A joint working group will examine six areas of cooperation, beginning with procurement, stock planning and material availability. The partners also intend to explore consignment arrangements and aviation logistics for Vietjet's facilities at Long Thanh.

Aircraft lifecycle work would include used serviceable materials, component repairs and exchanges, and management of surplus inventory. Digital cooperation would focus on data integration, predictive demand planning and better visibility of materials used in maintenance.

Another strand concerns aircraft grounded by technical problems, with stock positioning and emergency logistics among the measures under consideration. Training and exchanges of expertise are intended to strengthen aviation supply chain capabilities in Vietnam.

The partners link these plans to more efficient maintenance and support for fleet growth. These are intended outcomes of the cooperation framework.

For Sri Lanka, the announcement accompanies Vietjet's expansion plans involving Colombo. The airline's announcement describes a Colombo–Ho Chi Minh City service and a proposed Maldives connection through Colombo, placing local passengers within its wider network development.

The memorandum provides a framework for exploring cooperation. A joint working group would evaluate the proposed activities and their implementation, with the material services programme providing the starting point for that work.