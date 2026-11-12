Sri Lanka Consulate General In Mumbai Promotes Sri Lanka Expo 2027 In Surat, Gujarat

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Consulate General in Mumbai has invited business leaders in Gujarat to explore trade and investment opportunities at Sri Lanka Expo 2027, scheduled for 14 to 17 January in Colombo. The outreach included an invitation for a Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation to attend.

The consulate and the chamber jointly organised a promotional event in Surat on 22 October 2026. Consul (Commercial) Shirani Ariyarathne outlined the exhibition's role in connecting international partners with Sri Lankan businesses and other economic stakeholders.

Participants included chamber Vice President Ravi Raj Desai, Global Connect Committee Chairman Devkishan Manghani, members of the Global Connect team and representatives of relevant trade subcommittees.

Ariyarathne also met chamber President Ashok Jirawala on the sidelines and invited him to lead an official delegation to Colombo. The outreach targeted a city associated with diamond cutting and polishing and the production of man-made textiles.

The Export Development Board's published programme describes the Expo as a meeting point for buyers, investors and industry representatives across agriculture, industry and services. Planned activities include business matchmaking, sector sessions and an investor forum, alongside cultural, culinary and fashion events. srilankabusines

The exhibition will take place at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall. According to the organisers' programme, 14 to 16 January are reserved for international buyers, while the final day, 17 January, will admit the public, students and local businesses. srilankabusines

Prospective participants can consult the official Expo website for registration information and arrangements for business meetings. The Surat event forms part of efforts to bring overseas commercial partners into direct contact with Sri Lanka's export sectors.