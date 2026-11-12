Sri Lanka Consulate General In Mumbai Promotes Sri Lanka Expo 2027 In Surat, Gujarat
The consulate and the chamber jointly organised a promotional event in Surat on 22 October 2026. Consul (Commercial) Shirani Ariyarathne outlined the exhibition's role in connecting international partners with Sri Lankan businesses and other economic stakeholders.
Participants included chamber Vice President Ravi Raj Desai, Global Connect Committee Chairman Devkishan Manghani, members of the Global Connect team and representatives of relevant trade subcommittees.
Ariyarathne also met chamber President Ashok Jirawala on the sidelines and invited him to lead an official delegation to Colombo. The outreach targeted a city associated with diamond cutting and polishing and the production of man-made textiles.
The Export Development Board's published programme describes the Expo as a meeting point for buyers, investors and industry representatives across agriculture, industry and services. Planned activities include business matchmaking, sector sessions and an investor forum, alongside cultural, culinary and fashion events. srilankabusines
The exhibition will take place at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall. According to the organisers' programme, 14 to 16 January are reserved for international buyers, while the final day, 17 January, will admit the public, students and local businesses. srilankabusines
Prospective participants can consult the official Expo website for registration information and arrangements for business meetings. The Surat event forms part of efforts to bring overseas commercial partners into direct contact with Sri Lanka's export sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment