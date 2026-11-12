SLIIT Wins Best/Model Internal Quality Assurance At Asia-Pacific Awards 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLIIT has received the Best/Model Internal Quality Assurance Award 2026 from the Asia Pacific Quality Network, recognising its approach to reviewing courses, teaching and student feedback. The award was presented at Symbiosis International University in Pune, India, placing the institution's internal academic review practices in a regional spotlight.

The work is led by Professor Colin N. Peiris, Dean of Academic Development and Quality Assurance. He described quality assurance as a continuing responsibility shared across the institution, rather than an exercise completed only for an assessment.

“Quality is not a one-off exercise. It is something we check and improve every day,” he said.

Internal quality assurance covers how a university examines its own provision, collects feedback and responds to findings. At SLIIT, the emphasis described by Peiris is on whether standards translate into the experience of students and staff in lecture halls, laboratories and examination rooms.

APQN's published guidelines identify the award as a category for institutional and associate members committed to quality assurance mechanisms and building a quality culture. Its wider awards programme seeks to recognise practices that other institutions could adopt across the Asia-Pacific region. apq

For students, the practical significance lies in the link between academic standards and everyday learning. Peiris highlighted classroom experience as the measure of whether those standards have meaning, and described the recognition as encouragement to continue that work.

The award recognises internal quality assurance practices, an area concerned with ongoing institutional review and improvement. Its focus is therefore on the systems supporting education, including how feedback informs subsequent action, rather than a single student achievement or course result.