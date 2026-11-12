EU Chief Names Restoration Of Black Sea Navigation Among EU Priorities
He made the remarks while summarizing the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.
According to him, Europe's priorities in the current negotiation process remain unchanged.
"Firstly, achieving a ceasefire. Secondly, restoring navigation in the Black Sea. Thirdly, creating the conditions for a peace agreement," Costa said.
Costa noted that concrete progress in this regard remains limited. He stressed that lasting peace must be just, and any agreements must respect Ukraine's sovereignty and be based on the principles of international law.
The President of the European Council also said that the future of European security cannot be discussed or determined without Europe's participation.
According to him, the European Union, together with NATO and several European countries, is involved in the current diplomatic efforts, working in close coordination with its Ukrainian partners.
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