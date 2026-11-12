Ireland Sees Renewable Energy Development As Path To Europe's Energy Security
He made the remarks while summarizing the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.
He said European countries needed to make clean and affordable energy available to households and businesses.
"Moving away from fossil fuels, increasing our capacity to generate and to share renewable energy, developing our grids and interconnectors and improving our energy efficiency is the route to a more secure and affordable future for all Europeans," Martin said.
He stressed that the energy transition should be accompanied by infrastructure development enabling countries to generate and transmit renewable electricity more efficiently.
Summarizing the summit, the prime minister also highlighted the need to strengthen Europe's competitiveness, develop innovation and enhance cooperation in countering hybrid threats.
Martin reaffirmed his support for Ukraine and expressed hope for a swift achievement of peace.
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